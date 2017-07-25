Two more Avengers almost had cameo appearances in Spider-Man: Homecoming

It's always interesting to get a look at a movie's concept work to see how much the final product changed from those early ideas. In the newly-released book Spider-Man: Homecoming - The Art of the Movie, we learn that Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man, wasn't the only Avenger planned to make an appearance during the events of the film:

New unused #SpiderManHomecoming concept art reveals that the movie's script once included Vision and War Machine helping in the ferry scene!

Yup, that's Vision and War Machine, two of the only Avengers still living in the Big Apple after the events of Captain America: Civil War, helping Spidey and Iron Man with the sinking ferry. What's interesting is that Captain Rhodes, the man inside the War Machine armor, was still in physical therapy last we saw him. This would've been our first chance to catch up with him since that painful time.

In the final version of the film, it's just Stark and his drones helping repair the vessel - and honestly, I think that's for the best. While cameos are fun, I think it would've distracted from the Tony/Peter dynamic, and the situation was well under control. Plus, we already saw quite a few extra heroes via the Civil War flashback at the beginning of the movie. No need to call in the war hero or synthetic being with an Infinity Stone in his head.

