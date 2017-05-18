Twitter reacts to the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal: "LET. ME. PLAY. THIS. NOW!"

The Destiny 2 gameplay reveal livestream has concluded, and fans are quietly processing their thoughts. Nah, just kidding - Twitter is flooded with reactions and thoughts about the reveal and what it means to them. There are, as to be expected, plenty who are eager to jump into this new chapter...

It's an overused meme, but it's applicable. #Destiny2 pic.twitter.com/cxXtokjdWqMay 18, 2017

I have boarded the #Destiny2 hypetrain 100%. Didn't bring any luggage. pic.twitter.com/sBkRHOiplkMay 18, 2017

Counting down the days like its Christmas 😂 #Destiny2May 18, 2017

While others appreciate the sense of community the new game aims to bring.

I think I'll like the community additions in Destiny 2, they're really capitalizing on the group grind aspect, super cool.May 18, 2017

Destiny changed my life. It saved me in many ways, the friends & memories I've made are irreplaceable. #Destiny2 is a celebration of that.May 18, 2017

Can't wait to hop back in the Destiny community once #Destiny2 drops. Met so many of the greatest friends on it. That's right.. Sharkk is inMay 18, 2017

Not everyone was impressed, of course...

#Destiny2 looks like the same exact game as Destiny 1. What the hell has happened at Bungie?May 18, 2017

#Destiny2 is about bringing guardians together. So let me tell you how we'll tear you apart with console exclusives.May 18, 2017

Definitely not complaining, I don't think Destiny 2 will be a bad game but the first one was just decent and this isn't a drastic departureMay 18, 2017

The real surprise of the day was the fact that Destiny 2 on PC will use Blizzard's launcher app (formerly known as Battle.net) - not Steam. Some wholly support this idea, while others loathe it. And still others are just sitting back, chuckling and making Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and Heroes of the Storm jokes.

HOLY SHIT BLIZZARD GOING BIG DICK MODE. #Destiny2May 18, 2017

"Available now! Get a new #Destiny2 skin by playing Heroes of the Storm"May 18, 2017

Oh shit! Destiny 2 skins in Overwatch?! I'll take a Sparrow as a mount in @Warcraft plzthx.May 18, 2017

Oh boy. Destiny 2 is gunna be part of blizzard for PC....you know what that means...super toxic blizzard fans are coming to destiny 🙃May 18, 2017

Destiny 2 would been full of hackers on Steam. With Battle. Net blizzard will ban you to oblivionMay 18, 2017

Did you miss the reveal? Then I guess you haven't seen the new Super Abilities for Destiny 2 yet - spoiler, they're great. And the sequel is also adding a map! A map! Praise Xur!