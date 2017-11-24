Turn your PS4 into a Skyrim VR machine with this essential bundle for just $349.99

Playing Skyrim in virtual reality was pretty much always the dream, right? Immersing yourself face-first into that familiar world of magic, dragons, and angry Nords… well, it's finally here, and thanks to the burgeoning selection of Black Friday gaming deals, you can get it on the cheap. This bundle comes with everything you need to play Skyrim VR (except for the console itself, so you'd better check our best Black Friday PS4 deals too), all for a very tempting $349.99 at GameStop. That's $100 off.

