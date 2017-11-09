Thought Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Porgs were cute? Baby Porgs are pure nightmare fuel

Porgs are the low-key MVP of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. They’re cute, fluffy, and have a-d’aww-able eyes. So, you’d think baby Porgs would double down on being oh-so-huggable, right? Wrong. So very, very wrong. I feel like I should give some sort of warning. They’re so gross and potentially NSFW, lest you throw up on your keyboard.

Do you have a bucket ready? Good. Here they are…

Coming from Japanese website natalie.mu (via CinemaBlend), the toy line shows off what looks like mini-Snoke heads nested on some icky uncooked noodles. If nothing else, they look like they’d make a mighty fine breakfast – and it’s probably what Luke has been snacking on after all those years in exile on Ahch-To.

Like a butterfly breaking free from its cocoon, Porgs eventually turn from hard-boiled hell-creatures to everyone’s favourite furry bird… thing. I just hope these Baby Porgs don’t show up on screen for long, because I don’t think the movie would survive being R-Rated.

We’ve seen Baby Porgs, normal Porgs… what next, elderly Porgs? Disco Porgs? I feel like we’re definitely going to get a Minions-style Porg spin-off down the line. Just keep those monsters away from it – and out of my dreams.

Image: Lucasfilm