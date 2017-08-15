Those training scenes in Star Wars: The Last Jedi may have a little bit of Lucas in them

Some Star Wars fans were elated when George Lucas sold the company and fictional universe he had created to Disney back in 2012, mostly because of his close association with the prequel trilogy. Lucas no longer has any official oversight on new projects like Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Entertainment Weekly that he still has a few suggestions to make every now and then.

Grand strategy on the war between the New Republic and the First Order? Advice on which characters should live and which should die? Demands for more scantily clad Rodian dancers? Nope. But the answer shouldn't surprise you, assuming you haven't blocked out all your memories of the prequels.

“[George Lucas will] whisper in my ear every now and then," Kennedy said. "Usually it’s something specific or important to him about Jedi training. Things like that".

The inner workings of the Jedi Order backpinned The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, and Revenge of the Sith. You might say they were too significant, with multiple lengthy scenes of wrinkly aliens in robes sitting in a circle and debating about proper procedure. Effective storytelling aside, the Jedi were clearly an aspect of the Star Wars universe that George Lucas was eager to expand upon.

I wonder if Lucas' influence was felt in those little bits of Rey's training that we've seen in the trailers so far. And I wonder how he feels about Luke Skywalker trying to turn his back on the Jedi. Either way, Kennedy says Lucas is trying to enjoy the ride.

“I think he’s starting to settle into this and just be a fan,” she said. “It’s taken a while. It’s hard to let go, after 40 years. That’s a lot of expectation and things he thought a lot about. Suddenly that next generation, that whole thematic idea he came up with, is in process.”

