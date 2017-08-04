This Splatoon 2 Splatfest has you shooting mayo and ketchup everywhere and it's disgusting(ly great)

The first post-release Splatoon 2 Splatfest will also be its most literal Turf War ever. In the grand battle of ketchup versus mayonnaise, players won't just splash ink that represents their team's ideals all over the map. They're going to war with the real thing: ketchup versus mayonnaise. It is so gross. I love it.

That clip was pulled from this footage of the Japanese Splatfest. The 24 hour battle will begin in North America starting at 9 pm PT on Friday / midnight ET on Saturday / 3 pm BST on Saturday, at which point we can join in the deliciously disgusting fun of firing condiments all over the floor and walls.

Meanwhile, if certain undesirable elements try to pervert the fun by comparing these exclusive new ink colors to certain other fluids, I have only one thing to say to them.

Check out our Splatoon 2 review to see if you should get on board with the ink-flinging action and read through our Splatoon 2 tips.