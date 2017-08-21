This Punisher teaser is full of guns firing, a hammer swinging, and people screaming

What do you want from Netflix's The Punisher? Is it a gritty revenge tale full of blood, broken bones, and ultraviolence? Because it seems like that's exactly what you're gonna get if this teaser is anything to go by.

Not much is known about the plot of The Punisher, other than it will pick up with Jon Bernthal once again playing the titular anti-hero. Who will he be punishing and why? It looks like there's a hint about who betrayed our dear Frank Castle and him getting revenge, but beyond that, I haven't got a clue.

The Punisher last appeared on Netflix as part of Daredevil, when he crossed paths and metaphorical saws with the buttkicking blind lawyer, Matt Murdock. This new series is a chance for Punisher to hog the limelight and the choice of showrunner - Steve Lightfoot - is promising. He was previously the executive producer and writer on the stylish cannibal thriller series, Hannibal.

We won't have to wait long to find out though - the "2017" listed at the end may seem vague, but the director of one episode let it slip during an interview that the show is premiering in November.