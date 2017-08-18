This new Monster Hunter World trailer stars the fugliest flamingo beast ever

The latest look at creature slaughter saga Monster Hunter World is supposed to show off the new location, but we can't tear our eyes away from the hideous, naked parrot-thing that appears halfway through. It is legit nightmare fuel.

Apparently this abomination is the Kulu-Ya-Ku, one of the enemies you can expect to face in World's dense environments. Official word from Capcom on this new horror in our lives is that it's "a bird like creature that is often seen stealing other monsters’ eggs from the Ancient Forest and Wildspire Waste." Eggs. Basically raw babies. So not only does it look like a dinosaur violated a cockatoo, it's also a baby killer.

Fans will also spot an old favorite: the ant-munching Barroth. This brute is instantly recognizable thanks to its massive forehead - more like a fivehead, amirite? - and imposing size. "The monster called Barroth, the idea for him came from watching the movement of bulldozers on a construction site," Monster Hunter Tri game director Kaname Fujioka told Edge in 2010. Remind me to never ever visit a Japanese construction site.

Monster Hunter World is something of a reboot for the series, focusing more on action and giant naked birds than previous installments. It's due for release on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2018 and PC some time after that.