This Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom making-of trailer is our first look at Jeff Goldblum

While Jurassic World inspired in many the same feelings we had seeing convincingly realistic dinosaurs on the big screen back in 1993, it was a bit short on nods to the stars of the previous entries. No Sam Neill, no Laura Dern, no Jeff Goldblum. But everyone's favorite proponent of chaos theory and the word "uh" is back for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

You can get your first look at Goldblum as Ian Malcolm in the highly-anticipated sequel via a new making-of video, which is edited with all the drama and flair usually reserved for trailers:

Aside from simply showing us what Malcolm looks like all these years later - which is to say, pretty much how you'd expect: older, a few more gray hairs, a bit of a beard - this also gives us a little hint at the story.

Malcolm is clearly in a courtroom giving some sort of testimony, and just before we see him there's a shot of an elderly man with John Hammond's signature cane (Richard Attenborough, who played Hammond in the original Jurassic Park, sadly passed away in 2014, so I wonder if Universal brought in another actor to replace him). It would seem then that Fallen Kingdom will explore some of the fallout from the park's (second) failure and the casualties that resulted from it.

The behind-the-scenes video also emphasizes how much work is going into practical effects, which fans will surely appreciate. There's only so much you can do with puppets and wiring so don't expect every dinosaur to be a physical prop, but it's nice to see the effort is there.

Stay tuned for when the full Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom trailer drops tomorrow, December 7. Until then, enjoy Jeff Goldblum singing his own theme tune for Jurassic Park.