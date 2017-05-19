This is your first look at young Han Solo on set and in costume

You've seen young Han Solo's hair, now get a look at Alden Ehrenreich dressed (and slightly bruised up) for the part. TMZ has posted a collection of images from the Han Solo movie set showing several actors in their costumes and some rad pre-CGI vehicle designs. Here's the best shot of Solo himself.

#HanSolo set photos revealed by #TMZ! pic.twitter.com/wV9300pcFpMay 19, 2017

Here are are a few more photos taken on set.

Set photos from the Han Solo film pic.twitter.com/hjVW29WgePMay 19, 2017

I'm pleased with the overall aesthetic so far. Visually speaking, my favorite parts of Rogue One were the scummy underworld scenes - if the Han Solo movie is a feature-length version of that, I'll be very happy.

Find out more about the smuggler's origin story with our Han Solo movie news recap and two new characters who have been confirmed to appear in the film.