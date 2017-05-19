Popular

This is your first look at young Han Solo on set and in costume

By News 

You've seen young Han Solo's hair, now get a look at Alden Ehrenreich dressed (and slightly bruised up) for the part. TMZ has posted a collection of images from the Han Solo movie set showing several actors in their costumes and some rad pre-CGI vehicle designs. Here's the best shot of Solo himself.

Here are are a few more photos taken on set.

I'm pleased with the overall aesthetic so far. Visually speaking, my favorite parts of Rogue One were the scummy underworld scenes - if the Han Solo movie is a feature-length version of that, I'll be very happy.

