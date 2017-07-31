This first look at Deadpool 2's Domino is also a self-referential tease, because of course it is

Ready to meet the woman who will go toe-to-toe with Ryan Reynolds as Domino in Deadpool 2? Reynolds popped onto his Twitter account to casually drop the first official image of Zazie Beetz dressed up as the (other) mutant mercenary, casually reclining in front of the same fireplace as a teaser image for the first film.

Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6July 31, 2017

Domino's tight black outfit should be pretty familiar for Marvel fans. And that little white patch over her eye is a subtle nod to her original design - I'm not surprised they scaled back the stark-black-and-white look for her cinematic counterpart. Oh, and the bearskin rug has been swapped out for a slightly less comfortable looking Deadpool-skin rug, but Domino doesn't seem to mind.

Now we just need to find out what Josh Brolin looks like as Cable (when his face isn't covered with blue putty) and the triad of Deadpool 2 heroes will be complete. Check out our full Deadpool 2 recap article for more info.

Image: 20th Century Fox