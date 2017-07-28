This exclusive trailer introduces you to Shadow Tactics, a game about ninjas killing people (tactically)

Don't feel bad if you're just now hearing about Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun. For the past half a year, it's been strictly the realm of PC gamers, allowing them to engage in a mish-mash of stealth-oriented gameplay and real-time strategy. But on August 1, Xbox One and PS4 owners will also get the chance to send forth a ninja, geisha assassin, samurai, sniper, and more on a quest to quell rebellion in feudal Japan.

Our sister site PC Gamer called Shadow Tactics "one of the greatest stealth games of the last decade," so if you like your fights to play out in… well, the shadows, check it out. It's available for pre-order on GameStop and Amazon.