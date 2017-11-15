This early Black Friday deal will net you a PS4 Pro with FIFA 18 and Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy for £299

Fancy looking as happy as Ronaldo on the PS4 Pro box? Well Black Friday deals have already started to appear at retailers across the UK and Currys has revealed a cracker of a PS4 Pro deal. For £299 you'll get a PS4 Pro with 1TB hard drive, a copy of FIFA 18, and the Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy. If these aren't the deals you're looking for, check out our Black Friday gaming deals for more early offers.

If you want to go even bigger and save more, Call of Duty: WW 2 can be added to the bundle for an extra £30. This means you'll get a PS4 Pro 1TB, FIFA 18, Crash Bandicoot and CoD: WW2 for £329.99 from Currys.

