This Destiny 2 PvP trailer has some great moments, from Coldheart to finger guns

The Tower has fallen in Destiny 2 but The Crucible is still alive and well, if this new competitive multiplayer trailer is anything to judge by. The video is punctuated with enough impressive moments that I figured I'd go ahead and pull them out for rewatchable appreciation. Exotic collectors will especially like the new look at Coldheart, the pre-order reward Trace Rifle.

Capping with cluster rockets totally merits a smug emote

The best defenses are just a blink away from collapse

You can air dash like a dang fighting game

See the new Trace Rifle Coldheart in PvP action

I need those Exotic finger guns

