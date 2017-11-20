This Black Friday PS VR bundle has everything you need to make your Skyrim VR dreams come true for £299.99

If you've been holding off buying PlayStation VR but the idea of questing across Skyrim in virtual reality has pushed you over the edge, Black Friday gaming deals have you covered. There are some incredible PS VR offers out there - see more in our best Black Friday PS4 deals - but this one gives you everything you need to start your quest - including that pesky (and vital) PlayStation Camera for £299.99. Check out the details below.

PS VR bundle: Grab the PS VR headset, essential PlayStation Camera, VR Worlds, two Move wands, a copy of Skyrim VR and a 2 month Now TV membership for an impressive £299.99 from GAME.

If you already have Move wands or aren't particularly bothered with the glowy controllers, an alternative bundle will you give you all of the above without the wands for £249.99 from GAME. Bear in mind that the standard RRP of the PS VR was previously £349.99 and these are seriously good deal for Black Friday. For more offers, keep up to date with out best Black Friday gaming deals.