This behind-the-scenes Star Wars: The Last Jedi feature has a few surprising cameos, new scenes, and Carrie Fisher

If you thought you had seen it all when it comes to Star Wars: The Last Jedi, think again. In the vein of this summer’s behind-the-scenes bonanza, a new, Rian Johnson-based montage of moments has been released. There’s a lot to take in, including cute new animals, brand-new scenes, hidden cameos, and even Carrie Fisher. So, let’s get started.

Finn and Rose in disguise. Wait, is that...?

Finn and Rose donning First Order uniforms crop up twice in this trailer. The first time they’re just a duo. As for that the second occasion? Well, that sure looks like Benicio del Toro skulking about in the background. His character’s still pretty much under wraps, so that’s a cool little reveal.

Say it ain't so, Poe!

Poe is the best wingman in the galaxy. It’s a little worrying, then, that he’s in a firmly boots-on-the-ground role in this feature. It looks like he’s scarpering away from something as a cloud of red pebbles envelope the screen. That’s definitely a new scene.

Snoke and mirrors

We also get a gorgeous shot of the Snoke’s throne room, complete with reflective floors. To read between the lines a little: it’s not quite a fully-developed set. So maybe don’t expect any action sequences at Snoke’s HQ?

Carrie Fisher's tribute to Rian Johnson

It’s clear that Carrie Fisher loved working with Rian Johnson, as she had this to say about the director: “He has flaws in other areas. I just don’t know about them.” Fingers crossed for a fitting send-off for Leia, then.

Is this creature cuter than the Porgs?

It is, isn’t it? Just look at its head poking over the enclosure! D’aww

Rian and Luke go spelunking

Well, not quite. But that’s certainly a massive cavernous set (on Ahch-To?) that’s been constructed. We already know from the recent trailer (below) that we’ll be going to the depths of the island, so there’s bound to be something big down there.

Images: Lucasfilm