This adorable Zelda Majora's Mask 3D Link Nendoroid is half price right now for Cyber Monday

If you're not collecting Funko Pops of all your favourite gaming characters, you may instead covet the equally bobble-headed adorables that are Nendoroids. Right now, Amazon is offering the Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D Link Nendoroid figure for under £30 as part of its Cyber Monday gaming deals.

Made by the Good Smile Company in Japan, these are considerably more expensive than any form of Funko, but they come with lovely little props, different accessories and - slightly scarily - swappable faces, so you can create your own version of the games you love. Usually, they cost around the £50 mark, so this is a great time to start (or expand) your Nendoroid collection.

The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask 3D Link Nendoroid for £27.21: This Majora's Mask Nendoroid comes with the Kokiri Sword, Heroes Shield, Red Potion, and Bunny Hood among other accessories. You can't get much more adorable unless you're actually playing Breath of the Wild.

If that doesn't float your boat, there are some super cute Pokémon Christmas Tree baubles on offer right now. Or you can go all out and buy a console by heading over to our best Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals hub.