This £250 PS4 Pro Black Friday deal is utterly ridiculous... in the best way

If you want a whole load of content and a PS4 Pro for just £249.99, you can right now with this utterly fantastic Currys deal. You get four games - Star Wars Battlefront 2, Knowledge is Power and Gran Turismo Sport - three months of PS Plus and more for under £250. This might be the best Black Friday gaming deal, like, ever.

And it might well be a pricing error on Currys part, but us here at GamesRadar+ have actually bought them and got confirmation emails to prove it.

There are other PS4 Pro deals out there, but this is out of this world fantastic. It's a glorious bundle that everyone should jump on before Currys realises that it's too good to be true.