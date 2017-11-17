Think you're an esports contender? Head to the OMEN by HP Bootcamp at PC Gamer Weekender 2018

Attending the third annual PC Gamer Weekender could be the first (or next) step in your career as an esports athlete. OMEN by HP is returning as headline sponsor of the event and it's bringing along the all-new OMEN by HP Bootcamp in partnership with the ESL. Don't worry, all the fun stuff from previous years will be there in spades too, with daily tournaments and a retro arcade full of games like Street Fighter 2, Streets of Rage, and even Dr. Robotnik's Mean Bean Machine (hell yeah, mean beans) as well as PC building/modding workshops and developer interviews.

But if you've ever wondered if you had what it takes to start playing games competitively, like really competitively, you'll want to check out the bootcamp. Overwatch will be the order of the day, though you'll learn skills that you can use to climb the rank of any esports scene: everything from top-level stuff like putting together winning strategies and communicating better with your teammates, all the way down to details like what kind of nutrition and fitness regimens will keep you performing at your best. You'll even have the chance to play alongside and learn from pro players.

The bootcamp (and overall Weekender) will be held from February 16 to 18 at the Olympia in Kensington, London. You can pick up early bird tickets right now for as little as £9.99. And make sure you head over to the PC Gamer Weekender site and sign up to receive more information about the OMEN by HP Bootcamp as soon as it's available.