These ludicrous Black Friday deals will get you Doom, Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, or The Division for less than £10 each

Okay, it’s not technically Black Friday yet, but don’t tell Argos. No really, don’t. It’s not in your best interests at all. The Black Friday gaming deals, you see, have well and truly begun. The store is currently having a mammoth Bethesda blow-out (with a brief guest appearance from Ubisoft), and the prices are ludicrously low.

You can currently get Doom, Dishonored 2, Fallout 4, and The Division, on either Xbox One or PS4, for less than £10 each. That’s one of the best FPS ever made (now massively expanded from its original form), potentially dozens of hours of world-bending, tactical stealth, endless, post-apocalyptic RPGing (with Fallout 3 included on Xbox One), and a raft of snow-bound looting and shooting, for around the price of a single game.

Yeah, we know, it’s silly. If you’re interested in any of these, the links you need are below.

Doom on Xbox One: Dirt cheap demons, minimal cost multiplayer, and level design learnings without lightening your wallet. Get Doom on Xbox One for £9.49 from Argos.

Fallout 4 on Xbox One: Explore the Wasteland, rebuild civilisation, and totally forget about the main story (twice, because Fallout 3 is thrown in). Get Fallout 4 on Xbox One for £9.49 from Argos.

Dishonored 2 on Xbox One: Stalk, stab, and slash your way to vengeance (or, you know, play non-lethal) at a ferociously low cost. Get Dishonored 2 for Xbox One for £9.49 from Argos.

The Division on Xbox One: Visit (virtual, frozen, virus-bound) New York on a budget, and bring back a load of loot as souvenirs. Get The Division on Xbox One for £9.99 from Argos.

Doom on PS4: There is no better, pure shot of FPS than Doom, before you even factor in multiplayer, arcade mode, and the SnapMap level editor. Get Doom on PS4 for £9.49 from Argos.

Fallout 4 on PS4: Conquer the wasteland, get a cool dog, and build a thriving town out of crap you find lying around. Get Fallout 4 on PS4 for £9.49 from Argos.

There’s no current end-date on any of these deals, but assuming Argos isn’t selling them this low because it’s stumbled upon a magical seam of endless stock, you might want to get on it soon rather than later. Though if you do miss these, or are on the look-out for more delicious bargains to accompany them as we go forward into the gaping jaw of Black Friday weekend, our Black Friday gaming deals hub has you covered.