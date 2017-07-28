These leaked Star Wars: The Last Jedi images give a first (proper) look at Snoke and Dark Luke

Star Wars: The Last Jedi may be a little under five (!) months away, but we’ve seen annoyingly little bar a trailer and a few teasing tidbits here and there. Thankfully, someone’s been a sneaky so-and-so and leaked a whole bunch of character promo shots. The gang’s all here: Luke, Rey, Finn and, yup, even Snoke. Scarred flesh and all.

Imgur user Gotskilla uploaded a set of images from, you’d assume, future publicity shots for the eighth instalment in the main Star Wars franchise. If he’s not on the run from Force-choking Lucasfilm execs then he’d best get a move on.

They say a picture paints a thousand words so I’ll just let these shots do the talking:

So this is #Snoke ... #StarWars #StarWarsTheLastJedi pic.twitter.com/KDKr2aNs8b27 July 2017

Rey #TheLastJedi. pic.twitter.com/tZKhdSpv8D27 July 2017

Finn #TheLastJedi. pic.twitter.com/sFEDbLoplQ27 July 2017

Luke Skywalker #TheLastJedi. pic.twitter.com/eN0EzUDwmJ27 July 2017

Kylo Ren #TheLastJedi. pic.twitter.com/vIYK6KOR1Q27 July 2017

Captain Phasma #TheLastJedi. pic.twitter.com/JsZc5mrOCG27 July 2017

Praetorian (Red) Guard #TheLastJedi. pic.twitter.com/TVgpGwWgvu27 July 2017

First up, Snoke looks gross. So, job done I guess? Those Praetorian Guards look ridiculously cool though. I’m also a huge fan of Luke being an actual badass for once, with his dark clothes possibly hinting at a turn to the Dark Side? Hey, I’m just spitballing here, but that shot of him with his hood up looks spectacularly Sith-y. It definitely ties in with a few theories on why Luke would want the Jedi to end.

Rey and Finn looking suitably heroic and Kylo Ren being accompanied by a snarl that could drop a Death Star are also very much welcome. Phasma being in this batch leads me to believe she won’t be a pathetic pushover this time ‘round; Gwendoline Christie deserves so much more.

Images: Disney/Lucasfilm