These hand-drawn Pokemon card recreations are so weird, yet so right

You ever get nostalgic for the good old days of the Pokemon Trading Card Game, but are unable to play because you've long since parted ways with your old collection? That happened to Dutch game maker Tijmen Tio and friends recently, but they didn't let the thought go with a wistful sigh and nothing more. Instead, they picked up their paper and markers and got to work.

The resulting cards often stretch the definition of "remake", but they're always interesting. You can see all of the cards Tio posted on imgur but here are my favorites.

Some cards are surprisingly good

Others were, um, good efforts

But most are just really weird

