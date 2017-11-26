There's still a way to get a Nintendo Switch deal this Cyber Monday in the US in time for Christmas

The biggest Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deal this weekend in the US has actually been trying to find a retailer that has them in stock. Ninty's latest console has been flying off the shelves so fast that Amazon UK's Super Mario Odyssey deal sold out in under two minutes. Amazon US has struggled to keep any stock of the neon console since launch, and the stream of Cyber Monday gaming deals certainly hasn't helped the situation. But thankfully, there's a way to get a Nintendo Switch in the US before Christmas.

ThinkGeek has some rather lovely Nintendo Switch bundles available that not only gets you a Switch and a game, but also themed merchandise too, from Zelda lights and shield backpacks, to Monopoly Gamer and Zelda Clue. What makes the deals a lot sweeter is the fact that ThinkGeek is offering free shipping within the US on orders over $200 (which of course all these Switch deals are) with the code FREESHIPTO at checkout and free international shipping if you use the code FREESHIPTOO at checkout.

Take a look at what we think are the best deals right now from ThinkGeek:

Neon Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Monopoly Gamer for $399.99 When you're done thrashing all your friends at Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, you're going to want another thing to win at. TA-DA! ThinkGeek's got your back with the Monopoly Gamer Collector's Edition with this bundle.

Grey Nintendo Switch with Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Legend of Zelda Clue boardgame for $399.99 We mostly want this bundle because of how awesome playing the very analogue Legend of Zelda Clue would be when we eventually tire of Breath of the Wild (if that ever happens). Just look at the tiny custom Zelda pieces. D'awww.