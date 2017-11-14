There’s an all-silver FIFA 18 Ultimate Team XI that will cost you 393,000 coins

Gold cards, and packs, are traditionally the most sought after elements of Ultimate Team. But those savvy enough to have invested in silvers since FIFA 18’s launch in September may well be sitting on a treasure trove without even knowing it – as the all-silver team below is worth a total of 393,250 coins.

Thanks to a mix of Youtuber frenzy (French midfielder Bryan Dabo and Brazilian striker Christiano are among this year’s most hyped players) and Squad Building Challenge necessity – four of the listed players come from clubs featured in league-specific puzzles – all of these items are supremely tough to acquire in this year’s game.

Long-time GamesRadar+ visitors may recognise one name in particular. Rosenborg captain Mike Jensen featured on the site this time last year, when he was awarded a silver in-form card better than almost all of FIFA 17’s standard gold items.

Another familiar face is one-time Manchester United youngster Bebe. Now aged 27, he’s playing for Spanish side Eibar after flopping in a two-year, one-appearance spell with Benfica, much of which was spent out on loan to Cordoba and Rayo Vallecano.

Christiano is the hardest to find of all cards on this list. I’ve been playing the game non-stop for the best part of two months and never seen him listed on the market. Others report glimpsing him briefly, but he is always sniped for the maximum buy it now amount of 150,000 coins in seconds.

Note that, with an overall chemistry rating of 40, you’d have to be either foolish or cocky – hey, it's FIFA, you'll fit right in – to actually use the team in an online match.

All coin amounts are correct as of 8pm UK time on Tuesday 14 November.

GK: Saso Fornezzi (Antalysaspor) - 5,000 coins

RB: Luis Advincula (Lobos) - 20,000

CB: Hakan Balta (Galatasaray) - 10,000

CB: Derrick Luckassen (PSV) - 43,750

LB: Riza Durmisi (Real Betis) - 25,500

RM: Johann Berg Gudmundsson (Burnley) - 20,000

CM: Bryan Dabo (St Etienne) - 47,250

CM: Mike Jensen (Rosenborg) - 12,750

LM: Bebe (Eibar) - 30,000

LW: Sisto (Celta Vigo) - 29,000

ST: Christiano (Kashiwa Reysol) - 150,000

Want to start amassing the coins required to purchase this most extravagant of teams? Then be sure to follow our FIFA 18 guide to making millions.