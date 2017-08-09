The secrets behind Game of Thrones season 7’s most explosive battle revealed in behind-the-scenes video

The Field of Flames, the loot train attack, call it what you will, the Game of Thrones season 7, episode 4 end battle had a *lot* going on. The lovely souls at HBO, though, have helped us get even closer to the action by releasing an extended behind-the-scenes video of the greatest Game of Thrones season 7 battle yet. You can almost smell the singed skin and burnt sinew. Yay?

The video, totalling in at 14-minutes (roughly as long as the battle scene, then) has a treasure trove of goodies detailing how everything was set up and coordinated, from how they got those flames looking so fiery, to stuntmen being set alight. Basically, there’s lots and lots of fire.

Not only that, there are interviews with cast and crew members, including Jaime Lannister himself Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and, frankly, it’s a fantastic love letter to just how much time and effort all of the unheralded people behind-the-camera (and on it) put in.

Want to know how they had all of those guys on fire? They, uhh, set them on fire. Sometimes the simplest explanation is the right one.

Dany’s dragon-riding took place in Belfast behind a massive green screen. Not that it spoils any of the magic, it still looks ridiculously cool.

Just look at the scope of this. Incredible.

I won’t ruin it all – check it out for yourself above. If you want more Game of Thrones season 7 news, there’s plenty more where that came from. Check out 7 questions we have after watching Game of Thrones S7.04, and 6 things we learnt from the director of that battle scene (including a fiery world record).

Images: HBO