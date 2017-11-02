The new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer is super dark and tense (but there are still Porgs, don’t worry)

That sound you can hear is the hairs on the back of everyone’s necks standing up after watching the new Star Wars: The Last Jedi trailer. Not only does it have new footage to pore over, it’s also a lot darker than the previous two. Things are looking bleak for Luke Skywalker.

The trailer – titled ‘Awake’ in case you’re still half-asleep – starts off on a heart-swelling moment, though: Luke Skywalker returns to the Millennium Falcon. Check it out…

It’s all downhill from there for the Jedi Master, though.

Luke is buried beneath rubble with only his robotic hand poking out, in what looks like a brand-new shot.

Then it gets worse. Much worse. “This doesn’t end the way that you’ll think,” snarls a defeated-looking Luke. Who’s he talking to? Oh, it’s Rey. Who’s bearing down on him with his own lightsaber. There’s no trailer trickery here, either. That’s 100% the same scene. STOP PLAYING WITH MY EMOTIONS.

Elsewhere, there’s at least a bit of light-heartedness to stave off the doom and gloom. Finn’s beaming and very excited to be back in a fighter’s cockpit.

One other snippet of dialogue comes from Snoke, who is otherwise frustratingly absent from the trailer: “Darkness rises… and light to meet it.” – But who is on The Dark Side – Rey? – and who will rise to fight the darkness? Surely the purest, sweetest thing in the galaxy will rise up? There’s only one reason why they’ve been in every trailer so far: Get ready for Star Wars 9: The Porgs Strike Back.

This is all from 45 seconds. Imagine how great the actual movie is going to be.

Image: Lucasfilm