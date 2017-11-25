The Lord of the Rings trilogy for $6 means you can kill an afternoon (or whole weekend) for cheap

Middle-earth: Shadow of War is cool and all, but it can't hold a candle to Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy. For $6, you can have all three movies ready to go at any time. While plenty of us have seen this epic saga by now, not all of us have it in our library. And hey, you want to introduce the next generation to the best nerd culture, right? This set can solve both problems.

Lord of the Rings Theatrical Cut 3-Film Collection $6 (was $25): Peter Jackson's classic and beloved film trilogy is, to this day, one of the finest adaptations of any classical work. If it's still absent from your or a loved one's library, fix that.

Note that this is the theatrical cut, so you're not getting all the extra stuff that was left out. Still, at a combined, butt-numbing 557 minutes (that's 9.2833333 hours), it's more than enough to kill an afternoon. And evening. And maybe another day if you take bathroom breaks or chat about the movies between screenings.

