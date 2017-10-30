The Last Of Us Part 2's latest trailer is hot like fire and not messing around

PlayStation's Paris Game Week showcase ended with a bang. A bang to the forehead with a claw hammer, courtesy of The Last of Us Part 2. This latest look at the Naughty Dog game revealed that as well as murderous spore zombies, players will need to deal with a cult too. It never rains but it pours, amirite?

We didn't see any Ellie or Joel, but we do see a new female character getting lynched by some religious whackadoodles. She's saved by two other new characters, Kiara and Lev (we'll get confirmation of those names as soon as we can) after a nasty battle. The suggestion is they've been part of the cult at some point, or a least encountered it before, and are considered apostates.

It's a reminder that Naughty Dog always delivers when it comes to cinematics, just five minutes with these new characters and I'm totally invested. Especially in the skinhead chick with the bow and arrow skills.

For a brief moment it looked like Detroit: Being Human would win the "darkest trailer of the show" prize with its themes of child abuse, robots and murder, but The Last of Us Part 2 ties for first place. The scene where the female cultist orders her minions to "clip her wings," in reference to one of the women, is particularly gruelling viewing.

The Last of Us part 2 is due to be released sometime in 2018, and looking as this dark as hell trailer, it can't come soon enough.