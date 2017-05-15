The Gifted's first trailer mixes teenage angst, mutant powers, and ripping off vending machines

The Gifted's first trailer gives off distinct Carrie vibes, if instead of an abusive mother Carrie had a supportive family willing to go on the run to protect her. The upcoming TV series is another X-Men adjacent story, much like FX's surprisingly good Legion, and it will debut on Fox in fall 2017. Speaking of those uncanny mutants, showrunner Matt Nix confirmed to CNET earlier this year that some X-Men will indeed appear in the show.

But back to the teens - I don't know what everybody got so upset about. Andy was just making some cool sparkler effects for the party. Way to go, Andy!