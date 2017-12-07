The Game Awards 2017: all the trailers, winners, and how to watch

Over the past 14 years, The Game Awards have really come into their own. The event's early days as the Spike Video Game Awards (otherwise known as the VGAs, and for one year as the VGX) were a little rough - but now many look forward to the event and the inevitable swath of trailers and exclusive reveals each year brings. Want to know how you can tune in? Read on.

What are The Game Awards:

Hosted by industry veteran Geoff Keighley, The Game Awards are the descendant of Spike TV's Video Game Awards, an annual celebration which ran from 2003 to 2013. In 2014, Keighley broke away from Spike and developed his own show, which balances recognition of the best games of the year with entertainment and a plethora of trailers for upcoming games.

When are The Game Awards 2017:

The Game Awards 2017 will begin on Thursday, December 7 at 5:30pm Pacific / 8:30pm Eastern / 1:30am GMT.

How to watch The Game Awards 2017:

The Game Awards are streamed via Twitch, YouTube, Steam, and Mixer. We've embedded the YouTube stream at the top of this article.

Who won The Game Awards 2017:

Good question! We don't know just yet, as the show hasn't started. But check back here and we'll update you once the winners are revealed.

What trailers were shown at The Game Awards 2017:

Time will tell, but maybe temper your expectations a bit this year. Speaking on the Kotaku podcast, Keighley said, "The new thing this year is also looking at some of the existing games that are service-based, that have meaningful updates. So it’s not announcing a new game - but like PUBG, we’re gonna reveal the new desert map for the first time... That kind of stuff is part of what we’re thinking about now. It’s not just about the 30-second CG teaser for 'insane franchise sequel number six.'"