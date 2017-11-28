The four best Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles flicks for only $5? Grab this shell-shockingly good deal before it's gone!

TURTLE POWER! If you want to drop a glorious nostalgia bomb on somebody this Christmas - or just revel in your own childhood memories - this Cyber Monday entertainment deal is (to quote Raphael) DAMN good. Get reacquainted with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in this Blu-ray four pack, featuring the four best movies from the TMNT squad. Sorry, Michael Bay - your CGI-filled blockbusters and their goblin-looking take on TMNT didn't make the cut.

4 Film Favorites: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Collection, $5 (was $13.99): Reunite with Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo as they bash Shredder and his goons across four fun movies. If you loved these popcorn flicks as a kid, you'll be happy to know that the first two films still hold up!

For a paltry $5, you get the three live-action films that lit up kids' lives in the 1990s - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of the Ooze, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3 - plus TMNT, the solid CG-animated movie from 2007. The four-disc Blu-ray boxset is being sold by Amazon as an 'Add-on' product, meaning you'll need to include it as part of a $25 order to get this sweet discount. And if you need a reminder on why you should get this deal ASAP, I'll let these two music videos do all the explaining.