The force is strong with this Cyber Monday Lego Star Wars deal

Just when you thought your credit card was safe, Cyber Monday is here to tempt you to join the dark side. This Lego Star Wars deal is too good to miss, and could help you get a start on your Christmas shopping for the most important person on your list. (You.)

Lego Star Wars Kylo Ren's Command Shuttle: Save an intergalactic $50 on this impressive craft that comes complete with a mini Kylo Ren, and General Hux. It's just $69.99.

