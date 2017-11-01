"The first step in the right direction" – Henry Cavill praises Wonder Woman for giving DC a fresh start

Superman may be dead and gone (and absolutely never ever coming back, not even in Justice League), but he’s got some things to say about DC’s future. Things may have been all doom and gloom before but, according to Henry Cavill, the success of Wonder Woman means DC has turned a corner.

“We can start telling the stories in the way they need to be told,” Cavill explains to Rake Magazine (via Polygon), following the global triumph that was Wonder Woman.

His State of the Union-esque address doesn’t stop there, though. Supes’ actor mentions how “the right mistakes” have been made to allow each DC franchise to eventually prosper: “It is even better to come back from a mistake or stylistic error into the correct vein because it will make it seem that much stronger. Wonder Woman was the first step in the right direction.”

Being even more reflective – which is a rarity for superhero poster boys – Cavill opines that pre-Wonder Woman, the movies “made money, but [haven’t] been a critical success. It hasn’t given everyone the sensation which superheroes should give the viewer.” If we’re taking cues from Wonder Woman then could we see less dark, more lark? Here’s hoping…

It’s all well and good being a DC or Marvel fanboy but both sets of fans would agree that successful superhero movies are good for everyone. Wonder Woman was a brave choice – relatively speaking – for Hollywood, and it’s paid dividends. The doors have now been swung wide open (hopefully) for more female-led superhero movies, more female directions and, overall, more risks.

Image: DC/Warner Bros.