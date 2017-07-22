The creators of Guitar Hero have created a DJ remix game you play like a board game

Will the wonders of modern technology never cease? Once upon a time, we carried around or music on cassettes or vinyl records - now Harmonix, the studio behind Guitar Hero, Rock Band, and Dance Central, has devised a system where bits and pieces of music can be stored on a card and effortlessly remixed. It's part of a collaboration with Hasbro, and it's called DropMix. Check it out:

I don't know about you, but I'm getting a slight '90s VHS board game vibe from DropMix, since it blends physical play with timed activities dictated by an unfeeling glowy screen. Still, it's pretty cool how easily everything syncs up, and for music fans I imagine this can be a new addition to board game night.

