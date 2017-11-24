The best video game and film magazine subscription deals this Black Friday

Whether you’re into PlayStation, Xbox or PC games, or you’re an avid movie watcher or sci-fi fan, we have magazines to suit your needs. Including officially licensed and independent varieties, with titles focused on the future of gaming and even one that celebrates its glorious past, there is something for everyone.

And the good news is that with these incredible Black Friday deals you can save 20% on the world’s greatest video game and movie / TV magazines for yourself or as a gift, from the MyFavouriteMagazines store. To get your discount, all you have to do is enter 20NOV at the checkout stage from today until 10am GMT on Tuesday November 28.

With most titles publishing 13 issues per year, a subscription is the gift that keeps on giving – for yourself, partner, friend or family member. From the official PlayStation and Xbox magazines to Total Film and SFX, there is an option here to suit every taste. These titles are partner brands to GamesRadar.com, so they're staffed by experts in their field, and deliver the same great mix of reviews, previews, features and interviews that powers GamesRadar.com every day.

Official Xbox Magazine

Official Xbox Magazine delivers what only an official magazine can: exclusive access to the biggest Xbox One games and the people who make them. OXM brings you first looks at the hits of tomorrow, exhaustive reviews of the biggest games of today, features that take you behind the scenes of massive titles, and an Extra section which helps you get the most out of the games you already own.

Get 20% off your subscription with the code: 20NOV at the checkout

Official PlayStation Magazine

OPM is the leading authority on all things PlayStation. Featuring exclusive access to all the biggest PS4 and PS VR games, an inside line to the best developers in the world, and the latest news on upcoming hardware, OPM is the number one choice for PlayStation gamers, with hard-hitting previews and reviews that slice through the hype to help players decide on the purchases that matter.

PC Gamer

PC Gamer is the world's number one PC games magazine. Every issue it brings readers expert reviews and previews of the best upcoming games, as well as in-depth, longform features and the best hardware buying advice. It also celebrates the history and diversity of PC gaming, returning to the enduring classics and seeking out the most interesting mods and free games.

Edge

The authority on videogame art, design and play, Edge is the must-have companion for game industry professionals, aspiring game-makers and super-committed hobbyists, providing the most trusted, in-depth editorial in the business via unparalleled access to the developers and technologies that make videogames the world’s most dynamic form of entertainment.

GamesMaster

GamesMaster celebrates the best video games across every format. It's packed with in-depth previews, definitive reviews, huge special features, retro coverage, and much more, to keep you in the know about the world of gaming. For 25 years it's been the most fun, informative, and friendly games magazine around – and it's not slowing down any time soon!

games™

Games™ is the multiformat videogame magazine for people who take games seriously. Packed with industry access and analysis every issue, it breaks down the hottest new releases with forthright reviews, exclusive interviews and incisive features. In addition, games™’s dedicated Retro section celebrates the games you grew up with which continue to influence the industry today.

