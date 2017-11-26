The 10 best Black Friday deals that are still, miraculously, available

We understand, you've been too busy with family for Black Friday, or working through the holidays or - most nightmarishly of all - stuck celebrating somewhere with no internet connection. The good news is that there are still some Black Friday discounts to be found, and these are the ten deals you really shouldn't miss.

1. Nintendo Switch Starter Pack to die for

Nintendo Switch Zelda, Bomberman, and more bundle for $648.25: Okay, this is just ridiculous. This comes with the red and blue Switch, 64GB microSD card, 4 Game Disc, 1-2-Switch, Just Dance 2017, The Legend of Zelda, and Super Bomberman. You won't find a better starter pack bundle than this.

2. 4K TV deal to make Santa stay longer at your house

Samsung 55” Class Curved 4K LED TV for $697.99 (was $1199): If you've upgraded to a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X recently, or just like watching Stranger Things in pristine quality, a 4K TV is a must. Save $500 on this great TV while stocks last.

3. Steelseries gaming headset to hark those herald angels

SteelSeries H Wireless headphones for $128.99 (was $194.99): Working on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, these headphones are a dream. Low latency means no audio lag, and they come with Dolby audio for exceptional sound.

4. Black Friday meets Gandalf The Grey

Lord of the Rings Theatrical Cut 3-Film Collection $6 (was $25): Peter Jackson's classic and beloved film trilogy is, to this day, one of the finest adaptations of any classical work. If it's still absent from your or a loved one's library, fix that.

5. PlayStation 4 for under $300, with added Jedi

PS4 1TB bundle for $299.99 (was $359.99): If you're looking for an upgrade to your hard drive but not 4K, you can pick up a 1TB PS4 with Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Prey from eBay.

6. Xbox One S and an assassin for under $300

Xbox One S 1TB, Assassin's Creed Origins and Rainbow Six Siege for $299 (was $349): This is a great one-two punch to get with your new Xbox One S console, featuring two of Ubisoft's best games: explore a gorgeous vision of Egypt in Assassin's Creed Origins, then engage in tense firefights with Rainbow Six Siege. Snag this attractive bundle for $299 from Amazon.

7. A crotch warming deal on a serious gaming laptop

Asus ROG Strix GL502VS 15.6, $1500 (was $1700) All you need to know about this is that it's PC Gamer's top pick for gaming laptop and is currently on sale for $1500, $200 off its normal price, at Newegg.

8. Your very own R2-D2 from Sphero, $50 off

Sphero R2-D2 for $129 (was $179): Get your very own astromech droid from Amazon and make the holidays a little more special. It bleeps, it bloops, it connects to your phone. Nifty!

9. A rare deal on Sonos products, including the new Sonos One

Sonos One for $174 (was $199): This is the latest entry into the Sonos connected speaker line up and the first with built in Amazon's Alexa assistant. Get it with a very rare $25 discount at Sonos.

10. Razor sharp deals on Razer's elite gaming gear