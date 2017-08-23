Take a sneak peek at Guardians of the Galaxy 2's gag reel, including a Star Wars flub

Part of what's made the Guardians of the Galaxy movies so great has been the impeccable casting of Star-Lord and friends. Chris Pratt perfectly encapsulates the affable-yet-skilled dork that is Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana is scathing as Gamora, Bradley Cooper is wonderfully snide and cynical as Rocket, and even David Bautista has made a lasting mark on audiences as the imposing, battle-loving Drax.

Director James Gunn is equally zany, throwing in tons of references and Easter eggs into the film, going so far as to include five post-credit scenes in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Plus, he worked with the actors, composer, and David Hasselhoff to produce a trippy music video inspired by a disco version of the Star Wars theme.

Point is, these movies are filled with intensely charismatic people, and one can only wonder what sort of shenanigans they got up to on set. Oh wait, nevermind - a gag reel included on the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 Blu-ray shows us exactly what happened, so no wondering or imagining necessary. Judging by this sneak peek, it's full of gems. I mean, I don't know about you, but I'm curious to learn more about this Earth ritual that Star-Lord calls "doinkin'" - ooga ooga ooga chaka indeed. And don't worry Kurt Russell, Disney owns Marvel and Star Wars now. I don't think you'll get in trouble.

GotG 2 came out yesterday on Blu-ray and DVD - if you've been wondering whether or not to pick it up, maybe this will help sway you.