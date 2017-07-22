Stranger Things season 2 SDCC 2017 trailer teases a thriller of a season and Eleven's return

The '80s are back with a vengeance in the SDCC 2017 trailer for Stranger Things season 2. Dragon's Lair, Ghostbusters, a lawn sign for Reagan-Bush, and of course, that Michael Jackson classic, "Thriller."

But it's not all nostalgia and neon, of course - the Upside Down seems to be infecting the real world, and poor Will is caught in the middle. It looks like Stranger Things season 2 will be more of what fans loved the first go-round, with plenty of heart and humor to go along with the scares.

