Star Wars: The Last Jedi's "space horse" sees some action in the Chinese trailer

SPOILER WARNING: While nothing world-shattering or supremely revelatory about The Last Jedi is about to be shared, some general plot beats and details will be touched on. Proceed at your own risk, Padawan.

A Chinese trailer for Star Wars: The Last Jedi has revealed a precious few extra seconds of never-before-seen footage, and seems to confirm an old theory regarding a creature being introduced to a galaxy far, far away.

So what is it we see in this new trailer? Well, at 1:40, we catch a glimpse of the Millenium Falcon bursting through the ground, with red dust marking its explosive escape. The white surface suggests this is Crait, a planet which serves as a base for The Resistance and looks to be a major point of importance in The Last Jedi.

We've seen battles which take place on the surface kicking up red particles and the Falcon flying through what appear to be underground caves full of crimson crystals, but this shot is the most powerful piece of evidence that those scenes do indeed take place in the same location. How the planet stays together when a single starship can apparently plow right through its surface, however, is another mystery.

Mostly though, I just hope the Falcon didn't destroy any Vulptice dens - those cute foxes with crystal/ice-like fur are native to Crait.

The other new footage comes at the 2:00 mark, where we see a herd of what has colloquially been referred to as "space horses" trampling their way through the casino on Canto Bight. While it's still not clear how this interstellar equivalent of Las Vegas plays into the larger plot, we know that Finn and Rose will venture there together, and it's where Benicio Del Toro's character will make himself known. And if you look reeeeeal close, you can see someone's riding one of these creatures. Set photos from 2016 would suggest it's Finn and Rose, but I can't quite say for sure.

In any case, when was the last time Star Wars had a herd of stampeding space horses breaking up a playground for the uber-rich? Never, that's when. But it will when The Last Jedi comes out in just a couple weeks!