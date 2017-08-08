Spider-Man: Homecoming's special features include more Donald Glover and a new look at Spider-Man on PS4

It sounds like fans of Marvel's wall-crawler will definitely appreciate what's coming in the Spider-Man: Homecoming home release. Australian retailer JB Hi Fi has revealed an exclusive (at least in Australia) edition of the movie which will come with a comic book and case styled after Spider-Man's mask, as well the special features which will be present on all versions of the DVD / Blu-ray.
Highlights include a deleted scene called "Aaron Still Stuck" (Aaron being Donald Glover's criminally underutilized character), a gag reel (you know that with a movie like this there's bound to be a ton of laughs on set), and a look at the upcoming Spider-Man PS4 game. You can see the full list of special features below:
Featurettes
The Vulture Takes Flight
Spidey Stunts
A Tangled Web
Searching For Spider-Man
Aftermath
Jon Watts: Head of the Class
Food For Thought
Brain Power
Your Changing Body
Deleted & Extended Scenes
A Film by Peter Parker (Director's Cut)
Cafeteria
Return from ATM
Triskelion Cleanup
Anxious Toomes
Go It Alone
Happy Calls His Mom
Midtown News Final Segment
Mr. Harrington Lessons in Love
Aaron Still Stuck
Gag Reel
Sneak Peek at Marvel’s Spider-Man on Playstation
Spider-Man: Homecoming VR Trailer
JB Hi Fi lists a release date of October 18 for the Spider-Man: Homecoming DVD / Blu-ray, but if you really can't wait that long, plenty of theaters are still showing this newest incarnation of Peter Parker and his tights-wearing alter-ego.