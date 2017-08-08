Spider-Man: Homecoming's special features include more Donald Glover and a new look at Spider-Man on PS4

It sounds like fans of Marvel's wall-crawler will definitely appreciate what's coming in the Spider-Man: Homecoming home release. Australian retailer JB Hi Fi has revealed an exclusive (at least in Australia) edition of the movie which will come with a comic book and case styled after Spider-Man's mask, as well the special features which will be present on all versions of the DVD / Blu-ray.

Highlights include a deleted scene called "Aaron Still Stuck" (Aaron being Donald Glover's criminally underutilized character), a gag reel (you know that with a movie like this there's bound to be a ton of laughs on set), and a look at the upcoming Spider-Man PS4 game. You can see the full list of special features below:

Featurettes

The Vulture Takes Flight

Spidey Stunts

A Tangled Web

Searching For Spider-Man

Aftermath

Jon Watts: Head of the Class

Food For Thought

Brain Power

Your Changing Body

Deleted & Extended Scenes

A Film by Peter Parker (Director's Cut)

Cafeteria

Return from ATM

Triskelion Cleanup

Anxious Toomes

Go It Alone

Happy Calls His Mom

Midtown News Final Segment

Mr. Harrington Lessons in Love

Aaron Still Stuck

Gag Reel

Sneak Peek at Marvel’s Spider-Man on Playstation

Spider-Man: Homecoming VR Trailer

JB Hi Fi lists a release date of October 18 for the Spider-Man: Homecoming DVD / Blu-ray, but if you really can't wait that long, plenty of theaters are still showing this newest incarnation of Peter Parker and his tights-wearing alter-ego.