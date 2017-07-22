Sigourney Weaver takes center stage in the first clip from The Defenders

Unlike those lucky buggers in attendance at San Diego Comic Con 2017, we won't get to see the first episode of Netflix's The Defenders early. But, we can get a little sneak peek of our own thanks to a new clip posted to Twitter.

It looks like Madam Gao, who seemed to be a big bad on par with Wilson Fisk in Daredevil, was herself just an underling of Alexandra. Either that or she's a partner who is clearly unnerved at Alexandra's desire to accelerate her secret plans. Either way, it's not good news for our heroes.

Want to know more? Here's everything we learned about the show from the Defenders SDCC 2017 panel. And be sure to watch the new trailer - and read the reactions.

Stay tuned for more San Diego Comic Con 2017 news, and if you haven't already, check out our hub full of every SDCC 2017 movie and TV trailer.