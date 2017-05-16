Seth MacFarlane's new show The Orville looks like Galaxy Quest: The TV Series

Seth MacFarlane, creator of Family Guy, is bringing a new, live-action show to TV this year. The Orville is a send-up of Star Trek and sci-fi tropes in the vein of Galaxy Quest, starring MacFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer and Adrianne Palicki as Kelly Grayson, his ex-wife and first officer.

The show looks to be full of MacFarlane's trademark wit and sarcasm, and I'll admit I chuckled at the bit about how often an alien race urinates. Hey, for a pee joke, it was fairly high-brow. Whether it'll be a runaway success a la American Dad or more of a dull thud a la The Cleveland Show remains to be seen. Hopefully with Jon Favreau (director, Iron Man) serving as executive producer, we'll get some quality sci-fi spoofs.

Of course, since this is a MacFarlane show and MacFarlane shows can't go without referencing the '80s, I'm gonna bet heavy on some Spaceballs and Earth Girls Are Easy references within the first season, if not the first episode.

Images: Fox