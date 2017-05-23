See more of Star Wars: The Last Jedi's Finn, Poe, and Leia costumes in these new photos

These Star Wars: The Last Jedi photos offer a first look at some of the film's costume designs. Shot by photographer Annie Leibovitz, the four Vanity Fair covers are artfully composed and a great look at the visual direction for the next Star Wars movie. Here are Rey and Luke representing The Force, seemingly not long after their first meeting.

Now gaze upon the Dark Side. Kylo Ren's helmet has been doffed and his (slightly revised) scar is in full view. Captain Phasma looks like she's still upset about being dumped into a trash compactor in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

In this photo of The Resistance, Poe and Finn continue to be the cutest and Rose (a new character played by Kelly Marie Tran) can barely handle it. BB-8 isn't sure if he's supposed to be in the picture or not so he's just lurking in the corner.

This last photo shows The Legacy of Leia Organa. No witty commentary here, I just want a robe like that. That's the kind of robe you can go straight from a gala to the war room in.

