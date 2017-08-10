Say hello to this ugly PS4 controller with a bunch of soccer stuff slapped on it

Remember that limited edition Destiny 2 PS4 controller, with the game's logos plastered over the grips and touchpad? It wasn't exactly hideous, but it was no looker, either. This limited edition PlayStation F.C. controller though… yeah, it's bad.

Like the Destiny 2 controller, it's just decals stuck onto the grips and touchpad. There's no elegance or flow to it, just a bunch of soccer imagery. The playbook design on the left grip doesn't even make sense!

The real kicker (no pun intended) is that while the controller will be available across the EU region, this design isn't even available in the UK, where the sport reigns supreme. If you still want one, the PlayStation Blog suggests checking with your local retailers. The controller will be available starting September 29.