Save money on your PC Gamer Weekender tickets with Early Bird savings through Dec. 1

The third PC Gamer Weekender opens from February 17 through 18 at Olympia London and early bird tickets are on sale right now. If you live anywhere near London (or can make your way there in time), you know you want to get in on a weekend full of games, presentations, workshops, merch, and an intense esports bootcamp. So you might as well save money while you're at it, right?

Early Bird prices are still in effect for all tiers of Weekender tickets. Want to get in for a day while saving money for that sweet, sweet merch? Pick up an Early Bird Sunday ticket for £9.99 (a saving of £2.99 from standard advance Sunday tickets). Want the best possible value and some extra goodies to boot? Look no further than the Early Bird Weekender+ deal, which includes early access to the event floor on both Saturday and Sunday as well as some to-be-announced bonuses, all for just £19.99 (or £4.99 off advance Weekender+ tickets).

This year's PC Gamer Weekender will host the debut of the OMEN by HP Bootcamp, a special program intended to show potential esports contenders ways to boost their competitive potential. Starting from a healthy base of Overwatch, experts will coach you through improving your coordination, communication, and strategies. They'll even take a holistic approach to esports athleticism with clutch tips on physical training and nutrition.

Head over to the PC Gamer Weekender site and grab your tickets now - the last day of Early Bird pricing is December 1.