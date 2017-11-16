Rey won't "pay attention to Porgs" in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, says Daisy Ridley

Ever wanted to get on with your work but you’re distracted by a cute, doe-eyed bird in the corner? Now imagine how Rey feels in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. She’s face-to-face with a Jedi Master, intent on swinging a lightsaber or two, and there’s those bloody Porgs just being all fluffy and distracting. Daisy Ridley, though, says that Rey will be one of the few people in the known universe who doesn’t have time for Porgs…

Speaking to USA Today, Ridley says that while she loves the “adorable” Porgs, Rey will have a different tack, as she reveals, “Rey, honestly, is too wrapped up in her own journey to pay attention to Porgs. Which is a sad thing."

I’ve heard of going above and beyond when duty calls but this is just ridiculous. Couldn’t you stop and give them a hug for just one moment Rey, you utter, utter monster?

On the more serious side of things, it shows – as has been revealed in a few of the trailers – just how focused Rey is on her training. Hopefully that determination doesn’t lead her down a dark and shadowy path – is her ignoring Porgs the first step towards the Dark Side?!

Because you can never get enough about Porgs in Star Wars: The Last Jedi, listen to the Porgs butcher/schmooze their way through the Star Wars theme (depending on your point of view). You can also, if you so wish, cast your gaze over these objectively hideous baby Porgs. Viewer discretion is advised.

Image: Lucasfilm