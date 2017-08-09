Resident Evil’s Milla Jovovich ditches zombies to be Hellboy’s witch

If there’s some sort of award for services to the sci-fi action genre, Milla Jovovich should be on next year’s list. Not content with making the lead role in the Resident Evil movies entirely her own, Deadline reports that she’s now signed up to play Nimue the Blood Queen in the new Hellboy reboot.

Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen swaps gruff-voiced Ron Perlman for David Harbour, who you’ll probably recognize as the weary cop from Stranger Things (or at least you would, if he wasn’t going to be playing this role under a thick layer of prosthetics and red paint). It’ll be directed by Neil Marshall, who made his name with the ultra-bleak spelunking horror The Descent back in 2005. More recently he’s directed episodes of HBO’s Westworld and Game Of Thrones, and is rumored to be on board for a future King Kong film, Skull Island: Blood of the Kong.

Nimue the Blood Queen is a classic villain from the Hellboy series, and made her first appearance in the comics way back in 2008. Her origin story involves Merlin the wizard, being sent mad by her own magical powers and a bit of work experience as queen of the witches. After fighting zombies for 15 years Jovovich is probably looking forward to a bit of a break, and nothing says 'change of scenery' like a vengeful sorceress.

Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen is currently in pre-production and is expected to be ready for release in 2018.