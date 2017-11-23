Razer ManO'War 7.1 headset for $70 - the best Razer gear deals for Black Friday

Razer is one of the hottest brands in gaming accessories, and with good reason. Their impressive range of gear - often seen on the heads of or in the tense hands of pro-gamers - is rocking some serious Black Friday deals. Here are some of the best deals to snap up right now.

Best US Black Friday Razer deals

Best UK Black Friday Razer deals

Ultimate Gaming Bundle: If you really want to make the most of Black Friday madness then snap up this Razer bundle that includes Razer BlackWidow Chroma v2 - Green switch, Razer Lancehead, Razer Firefly Cloth Edition, Razer ManO’War Wireless, Razer Headphone Stand all for 30% off. Grab it for £404.99 straight from Razer.

