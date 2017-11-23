Razer ManO'War 7.1 headset for $70 - the best Razer gear deals for Black Friday

Razer is one of the hottest brands in gaming accessories, and with good reason. Their impressive range of gear - often seen on the heads of or in the tense hands of pro-gamers - is rocking some serious Black Friday deals. Here are some of the best deals to snap up right now.
Best US Black Friday Razer deals
Razer ManO'War 7.1 Limited Razer Green Edition: There's a massive 42% off this PC, Xbox One and PS4 compatible headset that promises 7.1 virtual surround sound. Rush to Razer to get it for $69.99
Razer BlackWidow Ultimate Classic: It's an even better 46% off this very serious keyboard for very serious gaming. This isn't one to drop Pop-Tart crumbs into people. Upgrade your desk and your gaming for an insane $69.99 at Razer.
The New Razer Blade Pro - 4K (GTX 1080) - 512GB: Go big or go home with the New Razer Blade Pro, which is $300 off today. This is a great deal on a serious investment in your gaming future. Spoil yourself over at Razer today for $3,999.99
Best UK Black Friday Razer deals
Razer Naga Hex V2: Upgrade your competitive gaming with the mouse made specifically for MOBA gamers, today with 56% off. Of course it also comes with that sweet Chroma lighting. Grab it now from Razer for a ludicrous £32.99.
Ultimate Gaming Bundle: If you really want to make the most of Black Friday madness then snap up this Razer bundle that includes Razer BlackWidow Chroma v2 - Green switch, Razer Lancehead, Razer Firefly Cloth Edition, Razer ManO’War Wireless, Razer Headphone Stand all for 30% off. Grab it for £404.99 straight from Razer.
Razer ManO'War 7.1 Limited Razer Green Edition: As above, you can save a massive 42% off this PC, Xbox One and PS4 compatible headset that promises 7.1 virtual surround sound. Head to Razer to get it for £69.99
