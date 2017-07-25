PSA: do not give out your information to the spam bots currently trolling PSN and Xbox Live

Spam bots have existed almost since the first day the internet came into existence, so it's no surprise that they're pretty much everywhere, from dating apps to email chains to fake Facebook profiles. But PSN and Xbox Live users are reporting a bit of a surge in spam activity lately, all from supposedly college-age women who find people via member search and are just looking for new people to talk to.

Now seems like as good a time as any to remind you: do not give out information to strangers on the internet. No, not even for 'verification purposes,' and no, not even if 'lucidaudra' promises some naughty fun. Use good judgment and teach your friends (particularly younger users) to do the same.

This has been a public service announcement from GamesRadar. Remember: knowing is half the battle.