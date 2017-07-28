PS Plus' UK prices rise at the end of August to "reflect various market conditions" say Sony

Sony has announced a UK price increase for PlayStation Plus, mirroring a recent US rise. It's apparently to to "reflect various market conditions."

Depending on how you pay, the increases are as follows:

- Annually, the price will change from £39.99 to £49.99 per annum.

- Quarterly, the price will change from £14.99 to £19.99 per quarter.

- Monthly, the price will change from £5.99 to £6.99 per month.

The increase will kick in at 00:01 BST on 31 August 2017 and if you're already an existing member: "all recurring subscription fees payable by you on or after 31 August 2017 will be charged at the new price."

In a statment to GR Sony said, "we are changing the pricing to reflect various market conditions while enabling us to continue providing exceptional value to our members."

